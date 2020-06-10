In an effort to move toward more renewable resources, the Lawrence City Commission approved a deal that will allow the city to switch to almost entirely renewable energy in 2021, the commission announced Wednesday in a news release.
Lawrence Transit also received a roughly $3.7 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration to replace five diesel buses with electric ones, it announced June 4.
Lawrence Transit is among 41 organizations that received a grant from the Federal Transit Administration. The grant is aimed at helping communities invest in new bus technology and enhance transportation systems.
“It’s our job to keep pushing our transit system to be more environmentally sustainable, more affordable, and a better experience for riders, and this grant moves the needle,” said Adam Weigel, the Lawrence Transit and Parking Manager in a statement.
KU Transportation Services co-wrote the grant application with Lawrence Transit as part of a long-term coordination between the two entities to move toward a more sustainable transportation system, said Aaron Quisenberry, associate director of KU Transit, in an email to the Kansan.
The routes in which the buses will be placed will be determined once the buses are in service, Quisenberry said.
The Lawrence City Commission also approved the purchase of eight megawatts of renewable energy for the city on June 9, according to the release.
Lawrence will enter a Direct Renewable Participation Service Agreement with Evergy, an electric services company based in Kansas City, Missouri, and Topeka. The city will source 98% of its energy from wind starting in 2021.
The move to renewable energy is part of an ordinance the commission passed in March, which set a goal of using 100% renewable energy for electricity in 2025.
“Achieving our first goal for clean, renewable energy for City operations a full four years ahead of schedule is a huge achievement and will have a dramatic impact on our City’s greenhouse gas emissions profile,” said Jasmin Moore, Lawrence-Douglas County Sustainability Director in a statement. “Sustainability is a value of the City of Lawrence, and this partnership provides a chance for us to put our values into practice and lead by example.”
The city will source its energy from wind for 20 years beginning in 2021 and hopes to provide 100% community-wide renewable energy by 2035, according to the release.
This plan will save the city approximately $100,000 per year in energy bills, according to the announcement.