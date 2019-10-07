Five Lawrence City Commission candidates discussed multiple ways that the city could move forward in tackling climate change, from implementing a plastic bag fee to declaring a climate emergency on a city-level.
Candidates Stuart Boley, Ken Easthouse, Joey Hentzler, Rob Sands and Courtney Shipley were at the event last Thursday night. One candidate, Brad Finkeldei, was absent. The candidates are competing to fill three out of five of the spots on the Lawrence City Commission. Finkeldei was unable to attend due to a scheduling conflict but provided a recorded opening statement.
The forum was moderated by Shannon Portillo, an associate professor in the School of Public Affairs & Administration, and Matt Dunn, the president of the University of Kansas’ Sunrise Movement. It was sponsored by numerous climate and nature organizations in Lawrence.
Candidates were asked questions by the moderators before the questions and answers opened up to the public.
Stuart Boley
Boley, an incumbent on the City Commission and former Lawrence mayor, said he was in favor of the city’s latest comprehensive plan that passed but said more could be done.
He did not say whether he was in support of the potential plastic bag fee but rather that he was waiting for more input from the Sustainability Advisory Board.
As is, Boley said collaboration between the city and its partners — like the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Lawrence Police Department and other entities — are already in place.
“We are bringing people together in ways that might not be recognized by the community,” Boley said.
Ken Easthouse
Easthouse was in favor of declaring a climate emergency to push for new policy and in favor of a plastic bag fee, he said during the forum. He also mentioned revisiting the city’s stormwater management to make sure that green spaces are protected.
“I don’t know everything, and I’m not going to pretend to know everything,” Easthouse said. “But I know the people to ask.”
Joey Hentzler
Hentzler pointed to his experience as an advocate for Kansas Appleseed, a statewide nonprofit organization. He said he wants to bring a more progressive tone to city hall and ensure underrepresented groups are included in the conversation.
“I want to make sure as we move into this conversation about climate change that … we’re talking about Lawrence as a safe place where all people can thrive,” Hentzler said.
Hentzler said he supports the plastic bag fee and declaring a climate emergency in Lawrence.
Rob Sands
Sands wants the City Commission to take a more leading role in addressing climate change by forming community partnerships and addressing it in state government more often. He has an interest in exploring more of the pros and cons behind implementing a plastic bag fee, he said.
“What the City Commission can do is create partnerships, listen with curiosity and respect, figure out in what situations they can be a leader and in which situations they can be a follower,” Sands said.
Courtney Shipley
Shipley wants Lawrence to push toward alternative methods of energy rather than fossil fuels, she said during the forum. Other cities have used solar energy, and Lawrence could be more of a leader in that area, she said.
“There’s definitely been a breakdown in community relationships, particularly with the county and school board,” Shipley said of the City Commission. “We expect people to come to City Commission and make their voices known. We need to foster that.”
Shipley said she supported Lawrence declaring a climate emergency.
Brad Finkeldei
Finkeldei wasn’t able to attend since he was attending a national health conference. He provided a recorded opening statement instead. He said the city should look at data regarding climate change and put together a plan from there.
“Certainly I believe in the importance of governments collaborating together,” Finkeldei said.
The general election will take place on Nov. 5.