The Lawrence Community Shelter reduced beds by about 50 percent and had to cut staff by one third due to low fundraising and increasing maintenance costs. The shelter director, Renee Kuhl, said downsize day was sad for everyone.
“It was really difficult for staff," Kuhl said. "It was difficult for guests who are trying to leave.”
The shelter tried to arrange alternative housing options, but some people still walked out the doors with plans to pitch a tent. The shelter hopes to restore capacity by the time winter rolls in. Kuhl said one way people can help is by volunteering.
“We really just need the community to get involved in that effort,” Kuhl said.
If you want to help, you can sign up to volunteer at Lawrenceshelter.org, drop off goods or donate online.