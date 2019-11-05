Lawrence residents went to the polls Tuesday to vote for three Lawrence city commissioners and four new members of the Lawrence school board.
With all precincts reporting, Lawrence voters chose newcomers Brad Finkeldei and Courtney Shipley and former commissioner Stuart Boley to fill the three open seats.
For the Lawrence school board, Erica Hill, Shannon Kimball, Carole Cadue-Blackwood and Paula Smith earned the four seats.
Kansas voters were also deciding Tuesday on a constitutional amendment that would end adjusting federal census data to the permanent addresses of college students and military residents, rather than having it be where residents live at the moment.
This story is developing. It will be updated as more information is available.