Late Night in the Phog will play an important role in assisting Just Food of Douglas County by adding a large portion to its pantry.
It’s one of the biggest collection events the organization benefits from each year, said Ryan Bowersox, Just Food’s director of outreach and marketing.
The organization is nearing its 10th anniversary and has set up donation points at Late Night every year since the pantry’s founding, said Sally Hare-Schriner, secretary of the board of directors at Just Food. This year, spots will be set up for donations throughout Phog Fest and at entrances to Late Night in Allen Fieldhouse.
Hare-Schriner also said it used to be a requirement for students attending Late Night to donate a non-perishable food item. Even though it’s just a recommendation for now, Hare-Schriner and Bowersox still encourage students to donate.
“A huge population of Douglas County is food insecure, and that includes KU’s campus as well,” she said.
The organization’s relationship with the University of Kansas benefits even more during October because it comes together with the Jayhawks for over 30 food drives leading up to the school’s homecoming, Bowersox said.
Bowersox also said donations to the wide-reaching food pantry continues to increase in importance because of the growing number of people without proper access to food. She said, for example, the addition of the University’s Campus Cupboard has been significant in promoting the fight against food insecurity on campus.
According to Just Food’s annual report for 2018-2019, 31% of students at the University face food insecurity. Additionally, the report says nearly 40% of children in the Lawrence Public School District are economically disadvantaged and qualify for a free and reduced lunch program as well.
Given these inconsistent food opportunities, Bowersox said every donation counts and will go back into the Douglas County community.
Contributions aren’t limited to K-12 students and KU students, though. They also help elderly people on the outskirts of the county who don’t have accessible transportation.
Hare-Schriner said the pantry has served about 10,000 people a month. The number includes family members or friends that eat the food their companions pick up from the food bank.
Hare-Schriner also said Just Food tries to make sure people who come in become more conscious of their food choices. Employees at the pantry also offer programs to teach clients how to cook and grow their own food.
“I’m humbled to be part of an organization the helps people reduce their food insecurity,” Hare-Schriner said.