The mayor of Lawrence introduced a series of actions against racism in a letter read to the City Commission at its meeting Tuesday, including a partial reallocation of police department funds.
In her letter, Mayor Jennifer Ananda proposed six action items to fight racism in the Lawrence community. Among those was a proposal to establish a mental health and addiction crisis response team using a percentage of funds that has previously gone to law enforcement.
“We have an opportunity to model what it means to acknowledge that our actions have directly supported systemic racism, regardless of whether that was our intent or belief, and change,” Ananda said.
This response team would include professionals trained to handle issues of mental health and addiction, which Ananda said have been “unfairly laid at the feet of law enforcement.”
“Law enforcement should not be responsible for our country’s unwillingness to address or fund these issues,” Ananda said.
Additionally, she said police should not respond to city ordinance violations such as noise or lawn complaints, and that these issues should be handled by another department.
It is not clear how much funding would be reallocated, or when this change could take effect. The Lawrence Police Department currently has a budget of nearly $28 million, according to the 2020 adopted budget.
In addition to the response team, Ananda proposed the decriminalization of behaviors related to homelessness, drug use and addiction, mental health and the removal of fines associated with these crimes.
She also requested the police review board and human rights commission meet within 30 days and that the commission allow her to sign the 8 Can’t Wait mayor’s challenge, which includes a series of policies that police can use to reduce violence.
“I would like to engage seriously in listening to our community on these issues,” Ananda said. “We are talking about broad, systemic change in these asks, and it is imperative to get it right while also acting swiftly.”
Several other commissioners voiced support for Ananda’s ideas after she read the letter.
“I look at this as a great opportunity for us to really get in and make some large changes that have been needed for quite some time,” Commissioner Lisa Larsen said.
The City Commission will discuss these proposals more in-depth at their next meeting, which is scheduled for June 16.