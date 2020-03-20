The Lawrence Police Department discovered two victims of a stabbing, one male and one female, shortly after 2 p.m. today. The victims were found on the 700 block of W. 25th Street, according to a press release from the police department.
The victims were still alive at the scene. The female was treated at the scene while the male was taken to an area hospital via helicopter with life-threatening injuries. He is currently in critical condition, according to the press release.
Lawrence police arrested a 31-year old male thought to be involved in the stabbing on charges of battery, aggravated battery, criminal damage to property and interference with a police officer.
The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are currently unknown, and the police are continuing to process the scene, according to the press release.
This story is developing. It will be updated when more information becomes available.