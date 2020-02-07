Update: According to an emailed statement from Sgt. Amy Rhoads, 26-year-old Lawrence resident, Joseph Michael Splechter, turned himself into the police around 11:30 AM for yesterday’s armed robbery of the Check Into Cash located at 2108 W 27th Street.
Splechter was urged by his family to turn himself in after they saw the police’s Tweets of his face.
The Lawrence Police Department is searching for a man involved in an armed robbery, which took place at the Check Into Cash on W. 27th Street at 1:40 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
The perpetrator is a 5-foot-6 Caucasian male weighing 220 pounds, according to a Tweet from the LPD. The man was wearing sunglasses, a plaid shirt and dark vest.
The man indicated that he had a weapon and demanded money, Sgt. Amy Rhoades said in an email to the Kansan. Following the altercation, the man fled northwest on foot with an undisclosed sum of money, she said.
