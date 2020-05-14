A Lawrence resident was arrested Thursday afternoon on suspicion of arson and trespassing in connection with the tipi fire at Haskell Indian Nations University on Saturday, May 9.
The Lawrence Police Department and FBI made the arrest Thursday, according to a press release from the Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical department. Ryan Adam Sekayouma Simpson, 32 years old, was taken into custody after the arrest.
Simpson was arrested on the 2200 block of Massachusetts Street after 1 p.m. Thursday, according to the Douglas County Jail booking log.
Lawrence police and the FBI worked with the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives during the investigation, according to the press release.
“All agencies collaborated and maximized communication, which resulted in a quick investigation and arrest,” according to the press release.
After responding to a call about a tipi on fire near the intersection of Barker and Indian Avenue around 4:35 a.m. Saturday, Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical extinguished the fire and began their investigation.
Ronald Graham, president of Haskell Indian Nations University, could not be reached before time of publication.
Simpson is being held at the Douglas County Jail without bond, as of Thursday evening. It is unclear whether he will be charged.