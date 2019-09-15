UPDATE 5:15 p.m.: Lawrence police have located Brett Greenfield. He was taken into police custody at about 4:45 p.m., according to a tweet from the Lawrence Police Department.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Lawrence Police Department is searching for a man who ran from police Saturday night, according to a tweet from the department Sunday afternoon.
Police said Brett Greenfield ran from officers in a stolen car and caused damage to private property.
Greenfield is 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds. He has tattoos on his hands and arms.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 785-843-8477 or the Lawrence Police Department at 785-832-7509.