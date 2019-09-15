Brett mug

Lawrence police are searching for Brett Greenfield (pictured), who the department said ran from police Saturday night.

 Contributed photo

UPDATE 5:15 p.m.: Lawrence police have located Brett Greenfield. He was taken into police custody at about 4:45 p.m., according to a tweet from the Lawrence Police Department. 

ORIGINAL STORY:  The Lawrence Police Department is searching for a man who ran from police Saturday night, according to a tweet from the department Sunday afternoon.

Police said Brett Greenfield ran from officers in a stolen car and caused damage to private property.

Greenfield is 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds. He has tattoos on his hands and arms. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 785-843-8477 or the Lawrence Police Department at 785-832-7509. 