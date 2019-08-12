Lawrence police said Monday that heat may have been a contributing factor in the death of the 2-year-old boy found in a parked car Sunday near Iowa Street in Lawrence.

Lawrence Police Chief Gregory Burns, Jr., identified the 2-year-old boy as DéVonté Lashawn Turner in a news conference, which was live streamed on Facebook.

No official cause of death has been determined, police said.

At this point, no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Officers responded on Aug. 11 at 5:37 p.m. on the 3300 block of Iowa Street after receiving a call a 2-year-old was left unattended in a parked car.

Medical personnel and officers determined the child had died upon arriving at the residence.

Turner was not with his parents, Burns said, but he was in the care of relatives.

“As those involved attempt to heal from this loss, our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected by this event. Anytime that we lose a citizen of our city, it is very tragic. This tragedy is only compounded when it involves a child,” Burns said.

“Please take extra care when exiting your vehicles, especially this time of year when they temperatures are high.”

Lawrence police declined to answer who found the child or where exactly he was found, since that information is part of their investigation. Police declined further questions on whether Turner had any other injuries.