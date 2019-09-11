UPDATE 11 p.m.: The Lawrence Police Accident Investigations Unit has been called to investigate a single fatality accident.
The accident, which occurred at Iowa Street and Stratford Road — north of KU Visitor Center — was a single vehicle rollover crash, said LPD Officer Drew Fennelly. Police do not believe anyone else was involved in the accident.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Lawrence Police Department is investigating a fatal accident on the 1100 block of Iowa Street, according to a tweet from the police department.
Iowa Street is closed to traffic from Bob Billings Parkway to Harvard Road in both directions.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.