The Lawrence Police Department is looking for a suspect in a shooting that occurred Saturday night near the McDonald's on 6th street, according to a press release.
Officers responded to a call shortly after 6:30 p.m. and found a 50-year-old man had been shot in his car. The individual was treated at the scene and transported to an area hospital with significant injuries, according to the release. His current status is unknown.
The release described the suspect as a black male wearing a red hoodie, red sweat pants and carrying a black backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 785-843-8477 or the Lawrence Police Department at 785-832-7509.