A Lawrence Police Department officer tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a press release.
The officer initially experienced symptoms late Tuesday night and does not require hospitalization. The officer has been off duty since Monday and also took steps to further limit exposure to others, the release said.
“We are following best practices and taking necessary steps to protect all members of the department and the community,” according to the release.
Media Release - Lawrence Police Officer Tests Positive for COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/pRPYD3x1nR— Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) March 27, 2020
LPD is not releasing the name of the officer for privacy reasons. It is the first positive case in the department, according to the release.
