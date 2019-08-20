The Lawrence Police Department is seeking help in identifying a potential burglary suspect, according to a news release Tuesday.
On Aug. 13, an unknown individual burglarized the Islamic Center, located at 1917 Naismith Drive in Lawrence, police said. Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the alleged suspect.
He is described as a black male, heavyset, in his 20s with a light mustache, police said. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a red NBA hoodie, hat and blue jeans.
Surveillance footage showed the suspect entering the Islamic Center and removing two donation boxes containing about $1,000 to $2,000 in cash, according to the press release.
The suspect was believed to be driving a maroon or red four-door sedan the morning of the incident, police said.
People with any information are asked to call the police department at 785-832-7509.