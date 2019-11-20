The Lawrence Police Department is looking for information on the whereabouts of a 90-year-old man who was last seen in Lawrence on Nov. 13, according to a news release from police.
The police issued a silver alert to locate the man, named James Lewis Larson. Silver alerts are issued in missing persons cases for adults.
Larson is approximately 6 feet tall and 220 lbs. He has gray hair and blue eyes with eyeglasses.
Larson was last seen in Lawrence driving in a maroon 2017 Ford Edge 4-door hatchback with an Iowa license plate, reading ASG 448.
Larson was traveling from Iowa with a destination of Yuma, Arizona, according to the release. Police said he hasn’t arrived.
Anyone with information on Larson’s whereabouts or may have seen his Ford Edge is asked to call the Lawrence Police Department at (785) 832-7509.