Lawrence residents recognized victims of police brutality in a candlelight vigil in the alleyway between New Hampshire and Rhode Island Street Sunday night.
The vigil was held to remember the death of Rick Dowdell, a University of Kansas student who was shot and killed by police in the alleyway in which the vigil took place in 1970. It was also held to recognize the deaths of Black Americans at the hands of police, which have sparked national outrage in recent weeks.
“We wanted to both remember [Rick Dowdell], but also remember the men and women and non-binary folks who are out there who have been murdered by the state and by state violence,” said Zyrie Berry, an organizer of the event and graduate of the University of Kansas.
Dowdell and a friend were driving in Lawrence on July 16, 1970, when they noticed they were being followed by police. The two tried turning into an alleyway, but got caught on a curb. Dowdell went into the alleyway on foot, and was shot in the head by a Lawrence police officer.
Organizers from a Lawrence-based activist group called Peace & JUSTICE provided candles and asked attendees to march in the alleyway in silence to remember those who were killed by police brutality, such as George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.
“We are so privileged to stand in this alleyway, so we need to use that privilege to be as loud as we can, tell folks what they can do, and do as much as we can,” said Mazzy Martinez, an organizer of the event and student at KU.
The vigil was also in recognition of Juneteenth, a celebration of the liberation of the last remaining enslaved Black people in the United States on June 19, 1865. Celebrations of the holiday occurred nationwide as anti-racist protests continued, some calling for the abolition of police.
Demonstrators protested police brutality on May 31 in downtown Lawrence. Hundreds of protestors marched down Massachusetts Street holding signs reading, "I can't breathe" while chanting Floyd’s name.
Martinez and Berry asked attendees of the vigil to not only remember those who have died due to police violence, but also recognize Black greatness in their communities.
“You can celebrate Black excellence in so many ways,” Martinez said. “After grieving tonight and in the last 30 days, it’s okay to smile about something involving a Black person instead of crying.”