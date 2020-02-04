Two people reported a man dressed in a KKK outfit to the Lawrence Police Department Monday, Feb. 3, LPD spokesman Patrick Compton said in an email to the Kansan.
One report was in the area of 23rd Street and Naismith Drive, and one was around 10th and Massachusetts Streets, Compton said.
Compton said officers saw an individual wearing all white, but he was not causing a disturbance. They determined that no laws were being broken and did not make contact.
This story is developing. It will be updated as more information is available.