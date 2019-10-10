The National Weather Service in Topeka issued a freeze watch for Douglas and surrounding counties that will be in effect Friday evening through Saturday morning. The watch specifically names Lawrence as one of the affected cities.
Friday night temperatures are expected to drop to 32 degrees, according to the alert. Frost is possible Friday morning.
The last time Lawrence saw freezing temperatures was in April.
Freezing temperatures could affect and kill plants, sensitive vegetation and crops. Weather service advises those with agricultural interests to take action to protect crops and vegetation from the freezing temperatures.