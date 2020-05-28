Weather Report (copy) (copy) (copy)

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory in Lawrence that extends until 12:30 p.m. Thursday, May 28. Douglas County Emergency Management warned against driving across flooded roads. 

 Huntyr Schwegman/UDK

The rain could cause flooding throughout low-lying areas of Lawrence, Douglas County Emergency Management said on Twitter. 

Small creeks, streets and other drainage areas will be subject to excessive runoff, according to DCEM.

The rain is expected to last through the early afternoon, with a decreased chance after 4 p.m., according to the NWS.

DCEM warned against driving across flooded roads. 

