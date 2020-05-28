The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for Douglas County through 12:30 p.m. Thursday due to heavy rainfall hitting the area.
The rain could cause flooding throughout low-lying areas of Lawrence, Douglas County Emergency Management said on Twitter.
Small creeks, streets and other drainage areas will be subject to excessive runoff, according to DCEM.
Thru 12:30PM: Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Don't drive across flooded roads. 5/28 @ 11:11AM #KSwx— Douglas Co. EM (@dgcoem) May 28, 2020
The rain is expected to last through the early afternoon, with a decreased chance after 4 p.m., according to the NWS.
DCEM warned against driving across flooded roads.