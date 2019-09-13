Kansas Audio-Reader Network will offer audio descriptions of the Lied Center’s 2019 Broadway series to make shows more accessible for patrons with visual impairments.
Audio-Reader provides reading services for newspapers, books and other printed material to those who are visually impaired throughout Kansas and western Missouri. In its new partnership with the Lied Center, Audio-Reader will also provide narration of visual aspects of Broadway shows, such as scene scenes, costumes and body language.
“Everyone, at some point in their life, is going to become disabled,” Lori Kesinger, Audio-Reader Outreach Coordinator said. “The awareness of Audio-Reader being available and the services we offer can help make a broader expanse of people able to remain active, involved and engaged in their community.”
Although Audio-Reader was founded with the elderly in mind, Kate Lorenz, events coordinator for the Lied Center, said during performances, the target of Audio-Reader is typically children.
“All of the K-8 students come to the Lied Center for performances,” Lorenz said. “While we offer Audio-Reader for all events, the ones we probably use it the most for are those school performances.”
With programs like Audio-Reader being implemented at the Lied Center, other accessibility practices are being introduced as well, such as Hearing Loop, a program that helps people with hearing impairments
Both the Lied Center and Audio-Reader hope more people gain awareness of the services being offered.
“We still talk to people who have been coming here for years who say, ‘Oh I could have gotten this?’ So we have the communication challenge of making sure people know that it is available,” Lorenz said.
Patrons with and without visual impairments are able to use Audio-Reader services at the Lied Center. Kesinger said those without visual impairments are still encouraged to use the services to “enhance [their] experience and understand what audio description is.”
“The audio description program is very important and makes a huge difference for attendees, and I wish that it will have continued support, both financially and from the community,” Kesinger said.
Those looking to access Audio-Reader’s services at the Lied Center can call the Lied Center ticket office two weeks prior to the performance they plan to attend.