A patient at Lawrence Memorial Hospital who was being tested for novel coronavirus tested negative, according to a press release from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
The patient was showing symptoms of a respiratory illness and had recently traveled to Wuhan, China before coming to Lawrence. They were checked into the hospital on Tuesday, Jan. 28.
According to the KDHE press release, Kansas currently has no confirmed cases of novel coronavirus and no patients are under investigation. State health officials are continuing to work with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to learn about the virus and monitor it.
The University of Kansas issued a travel restriction to China for all University faculty, staff and students on Friday, Feb. 1, according to an email from Chancellor Douglas Girod. The University is also deferring all incoming travel from China.
The World Health Organization declared a public health emergency of international concern for novel coronavirus on Thursday, Jan. 30. The WHO declared the emergency due to the potential for the virus to spread to countries unable to deal with an outbreak, Director General of WHO Tedros said in a press conference.