Just Food of Douglas County will help the Lawrence community with food for the holiday season, including providing meals for Thanksgiving.
Ryan Bowersox, Just Food’s director of outreach and marketing, said around 1,100 families in Douglas County signed up for assistance. She also said there is a likelihood the clients have ties to the University of Kansas.
“If they aren’t KU students right now, chances are they are KU graduates,” Bowersox said.
According to Just Food’s annual report for 2018-2019, 31% of students at the University face food insecurity. The report also says nearly 40% of children in the Lawrence Public School District are "economically disadvantaged and qualify for free and reduced lunch programs as well."
Camri Burke, a student at the University and intern/practicum student at Just Food, said it’s important for elementary students to be able to eat a meal on Thanksgiving.
“It’s kind of heartbreaking to think that some may not be able to experience the Thanksgiving meal that everybody else is going to be discussing," Burke said. "So for Just Food to be able to support those families and provide that food, I think that’s really an amazing thing."
The families signed up for help with a Thanksgiving meal in October, and so far Just Food has been able to provide food to around 200 families. Those who haven’t received word about whether or not they’ll receive a meal have been put on a wait list, she said.
Burke said Just Food gave out intake forms when its clients checked into the pantry. She said there was a list of items on the forms, and individuals selected a certain amount of food they wanted for their families on Thanksgiving.
As the holiday season approaches, both Burke and Bowersox emphasized how a good meal can bring families together.
“The holidays do make it extra stressful because holidays do tend to revolve around a meal and a lot of times those meals are bringing more families in," Bowersox said. "So when you’re already struggling with putting food on your table, that’s just amplified at the holidays."
Bowersox said the cost for Just Food to feed a family of four is $15. It buys the turkeys from Harvesters, a community food network, which has a partnership with Just Food.
The food bank is currently fundraising at HyVee, where the grocery store will add to a customer’s bill if they choose to donate, Bowersox said. She also said those who are interested can donate on the food bank’s website.
Although the holidays can put the need for food into the spotlight even more, Bowersox said Just Food encourages people to donate at food drives throughout the year.
She said donating is especially important because of the floods in the Midwest last spring and a lack of transportation for certain families in Douglas County.
With traveling being an obstacle for some food insecure families, Just Food provides assistance with its Cruising Cupboard. The bus stops in Douglas County neighborhoods in locations where families have difficulties getting to the pantry.
Program Director Aundrea Shafer said the Cruising Cupboard goes to neighborhoods in Baldwin City, Eudora, Lecompton and south Lawrence. Shafer said Just Food takes the bus out every other Tuesday but will try to do it once a week in 2020.