This story has been updated. The 1900 block of Massachusetts Street is now open. The victim's name was released Monday.
A man died at the scene of a stabbing that occurred early Sunday evening near the 1900 block of Massachusetts Street, according to the Lawrence Police Department.
John M. Minoglio, a 40 year-old from Lawrence, died at the scene, police said Monday morning.
Lawrence police officers responded to 19th and Massachusetts Streets at approximately 5 p.m, according to a news release.
Minoglio was found in the grass. Life-saving efforts began until emergency medical personnel arrived on scene, according to the release.
First responders were unable to revive Minoglio. Kansan reporters observed a forensic investigations truck at the scene around 6:30 p.m.
The stabbing was the result of a physical altercation between Minoglio and another male subject, police said Monday. The male subject was detained at the scene.
After the male subject was interviewed by law enforcement officials, he was released pending the completion of the investigation, according to the release.
Lawrence police finished processing the scene around 10:30 p.m. Sunday evening. The 1900 block of Massachusetts Street is reopened to traffic in both directions.
Police said they had no further information at this time.
Press release about the fatal stabbing in the 1900 block of Massachusetts St. this evening. pic.twitter.com/shYcStQ6zL— Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) October 21, 2019