As attendance at the annual homecoming parade continues to increase, the University of Kansas and Lawrence Police Department are taking measures to ensure the safety of the community.
Keon Stowers, who works on student programming at the Alumni Association, said parade attendance has been increasing in recent years since partnering with student housing and the Student Involvement Leadership Center.
Because of the increase in attendance, parade safety is becoming increasingly important.
The parade route is from South Park to the intersection of 7th and Massachusetts Streets. Massachusetts Street will be closed to traffic for the duration of the parade.
“We, with help from the Lawrence Police Department and city of Lawrence officials, provide adequate safety measures for parade volunteers and participants,” Stowers said.
While the barricades are put up for safety, they can complicate travel times. Lawrence police spokesperson Patrick Compton said anyone looking to attend the parade should account for the time it will take to get around roadblocks on the day of.
“We would obviously tell people to plan ahead and if you’re planning on coming down to attend the parade," Compton said.
The barricades will be set up at 3 p.m. and taken down 15 minutes after the parade is completed.
One of the safety measures included is strategically placed volunteers to help answer questions.
“We … provide a group of volunteers that will be located on the corner of Mass Street that will answer questions and point you in the right direction,” Stowers said.
In addition to the volunteers, patrol units from Lawrence police will try to ensure safety.
“We’ll have more patrol officers out on the street that day and they’re going to be along the parade route shutting down a number of the side streets so no other traffic can get on the road,” Compton said.
Another safety concern has to do with bars near Massachusetts Street and underage drinking, but Stowers said he is taking action to prevent this as much as possible. He said bars and restaurants in downtown Lawrence are notified of the parade and are “hyper aware of any underage drinking.”
“Obviously, we don’t allow any alcohol in the parade, but since the parade is held in a public space, we can’t control what the bars [and] restaurants offer,” Stowers said.
Though parade attendees do not have strict rules of conduct, the participants have to follow guidelines in order to continue their involvement in the homecoming parade.
“If an organization breaks those rules, they would then get an email from us and we would take a look at next year if they are fit to take part in the parade,” Stowers said.
Participants must follow the more obvious rules of staying on the designated parade route and not jumping off of floats. Additionally, they are asked to not throw candy, but hand it out to onlookers.
“A lot of times we throw candy and kids try to catch it then they bump into each other or they run out in the street,” Stowers said.
The parade starts at 5 p.m. on Oct. 25 and is open to all.