With the help of a recent state grant, the University of Kansas Public Safety Office has seen an increased number of underage drinking and fake identification violations.

Since Aug. 1, public safety officers have issued 39 alcohol violations – with 35 of them issued since the first day of classes. There were only 32 alcohol violations in all of 2017, according to the Public Safety Office.

Deputy Chief James Anguiano attributed the additional violations to a recent $30,000 grant to fund equipment and personnel.

“Officers worked this assignment and resources were not taken from our on-duty shifts. This allowed officers that were working the task force to enforce underage and fake id laws,” Anguiano said.

$30,000 grant to help police reduce underage drinking and fake ID use The Kansas Department of Transportation gave the KU Public Safety Office and Lawrence Police Department a $30,000 grant to crackdown on underage drinking and fake IDs this school year.

The Kansas Department of Transportation issued the grant in May to KU PSO, the Lawrence Police Department and Kansas Alcoholic Beverage Control, but PSO is the only agency attributing the rise in citations to the grant at this time.

Anguiano explained the importance of the effort.

“Officers utilize their training and experience to identify possible underage people consuming alcohol,” he said. “Alcohol enforcement in the Lawrence community as whole helps with all aspects of law enforcement. With awareness and visibility it leads to reductions in other crimes that may occur.”

The Lawrence Police Department has recorded 29 alcohol violations since Aug. 1, but it’s unclear how the grant affected this total, whether or not it is out of the ordinary and many violations do not involve minors.

“The grant is ongoing, and we won’t have the final statistics on it until it is completed, so I don’t yet know the impact the initiative has had,” said Officer Drew Fennelly in an email. “We will have a better baseline for comparison once we have those statistics.”

The majority of the PSO’s citations were issued on weekends, and 23 were issued off campus at locations such as The Jayhawk Cafe or The Cave at the Oread, which was issued a citation by LPD for unlawful hosting of minors on Sept. 1, according to a department spokesperson.

Representatives from the Cave and the Jayhawk Cafe could not be reached for comment after multiple emails and three phone calls.