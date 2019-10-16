The subject of a recent University of Kansas Crime Alert for alleged lewd and lascivious behavior was identified on Oct. 10 around 9 a.m., according to police records.
The crime alert was issued after two female students reported a man exposing himself and masturbating between Hashinger and Lewis Halls on Oct. 8.
CRIME ALERT UPDATE: In reference to the Lewd and Lascivious Behavior crime alert on 10/08/2019, the suspect has been identified, and the case has been forwarded to the city prosecutor. We would like to thank the community for its assistance in identifying the individual.— KUPublicSafetyOffice (@KUPublicSafety) October 16, 2019
The case was sent to the city prosecutor, said James Anguiano, deputy chief of KU Public Safety. Anguiano said the subject was not a student from the University of Kansas.
The individual was not arrested, Anguiano said. The Kansan generally does not name individuals who have not been charged or arrested on suspicion of a crime.
“We want [to] thank the community for assistance in helping identify this individual,” Anguiano said in an email with the Kansan.