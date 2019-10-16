crime alert suspect

KU PSO issued a crime alert Tuesday after two female students reported a male exposed himself and was masturbating near campus housing. The suspect was seen leaving the area in a dark colored, four-door car, the alert said. 

 Contributed photo by KU Public Safety

The subject of a recent University of Kansas Crime Alert for alleged lewd and lascivious behavior was identified on Oct. 10 around 9 a.m., according to police records. 

The crime alert was issued after two female students reported a man exposing himself and masturbating between Hashinger and Lewis Halls on Oct. 8.

The case was sent to the city prosecutor, said James Anguiano, deputy chief of KU Public Safety. Anguiano said the subject was not a student from the University of Kansas.

The individual was not arrested, Anguiano said. The Kansan generally does not name individuals who have not been charged or arrested on suspicion of a crime. 

“We want [to] thank the community for assistance in helping identify this individual,” Anguiano said in an email with the Kansan.