This story has been updated. The 1900 block of Massachusetts Street is now open.
A man died at the scene of a stabbing that occurred early Sunday evening near the 1900 block of Massachusetts Street, according to the Lawrence Police Department.
The name of the victim has not been released.
Lawrence police officers responded to 19th and Massachusetts Streets at approximately 5 p.m, according to a news release.
One adult male victim was found in the grass. Life-saving efforts began until emergency medical personnel arrived on scene, according to the release.
The victim was not able to be revived. Kansan reporters observed a forensic investigations truck at the scene around 6:30 p.m.
Another individual involved in the stabbing was located and is being interviewed by law enforcement.
Lawrence police finished processing the scene around 10:30 p.m. Sunday evening. The 1900 block of Massachusetts Street is reopened to traffic in both directions.
The events that led to the stabbing are unknown at this time and police are not looking for any other individuals, the release said.
The investigation is in its preliminary stages and is ongoing at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lawrence Police Department at 785-832-7509, or the Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at 785-843-TIPS (8477).
Press release about the fatal stabbing in the 1900 block of Massachusetts St. this evening. pic.twitter.com/shYcStQ6zL— Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) October 21, 2019