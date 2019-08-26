Campus police are still searching for an individual who looked underneath occupied bathroom stalls in Strong Hall and the Dole Human Development Center during the summer.
KU Public Safety Office issued a crime alert in June regarding three incidents in that month of a man entering women’s restrooms and looking under occupied stalls.
The latest incident occurred June 26 in the Dole Human Development Center, when the victim of one of these incidents startled the suspect. The suspect ran northwest toward Jayhawk Boulevard, according to the crime alert.
The alert described the suspect as a white male, 5-foot-9 and 165 pounds, with short brown hair and a beard. He was wearing a green shirt, blue pants, a blue or brown hat and a blue backpack.
There is no immediate threat to campus, but the alert advised students to stay aware of their surroundings.
Information regarding these incidents or the suspect can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 785-864-8888 or KU Public Safety at 785-864-5900.
The investigation is still ongoing, as of August.