One man was injured following a shooting that took place near the 2300 block of Wakarusa Drive Monday afternoon, according to a news release from the Lawrence Police Department.
Lawrence police responded to a residence on Wakarusa Drive at around 4 p.m. Monday, regarding a possible shooting.
Police found a man with non-life-threatening injuries from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital.
The victim said he returned to his home and found a white male wearing a white t-shirt and black pants attempting to burglarize the victim’s home, according to the release.
The suspect fled the scene and fired a weapon he was attempting to steal from the victim’s home, according to the release. That weapon was left at the scene.
The suspect fled the residence on Wakarusa Drive east on foot.
Police said there have been no arrests. The incident is under investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Lawrence Police Department at 785-832-7509, or Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at 785-843-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers accepts anonymous tips.