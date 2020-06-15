UPDATED, 7:51 P.M. MONDAY: One person is dead and another individual is in police custody following a car chase that started in Jefferson County, before it came to a halt in Lawrence Monday evening.
Two individuals driving southbound on Massachusetts Street were stopped by multiple law enforcement agencies at the intersection of 19th Street and Massachusetts Street. The male driving the car exited his vehicle and wielded a gun at two Kansas Highway Patrol officers and one University of Kansas public safety officer, KHP Trooper Donald Hughes said.
“[Our officers] wanted to terminate the pursuit, they wanted to end it, because it was unsafe and our officers picked this [intersection] as the best location,” Hughes said in a briefing at the scene.
The driver, a White male, was shot and killed, Hughes said. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into the officer-involved shooting Monday evening.
The passenger in the vehicle was not injured and is now in police custody.
The Kansas Highway Patrol was asked by the United States Marshal Service to intervene in the pursuit of two individuals in Jefferson County Monday evening, Hughes said.
Once the individuals reached the intersection of 19th Street and Massachusetts Street, officers performed a tactical vehicle intervention, which caused the car to spin out and stop moving, Hughes said.
“We were checking locations where the individual might be, and obviously good police work turned up the individual that U.S. Marshals were looking for,” Hughes said.
No officers were injured in the shooting. The officers involved will be put on administrative leave pending the investigation, Hughes said.
“Somebody’s life was taken tonight and that’s something to think about in the community,” said Deputy Chief James Anguiano from the KU Public Safety Office. “For that, we know that’s very hard for the community and for our officers as well.”
ORIGINAL STORY: The area surrounding 19th Street and Massachusetts Street was blocked off around 5 p.m. by the Lawrence Police Department, it said in a tweet.
Streets are blocked off north to 19th Street, south to 20th Street, east to Rhode Island Street and west to Kentucky Street. Traffic is blocked in all directions, the tweet said.
Police asked for people to avoid the area.
The area around 19TH and Mass. is CLOSED north to 19TH St., south to 20th St, east to Rhode Island, and west to Kentucky to traffic in ALL directions. PLEASE AVOID THE AREA. pic.twitter.com/hSVw190U8g— Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) June 15, 2020
A Kansan reporter at the scene observed multiple police cars from the Lawrence Police Department and Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
A spokesperson for the Lawrence Police Department redirected the Kansan to the Kansas Highway Patrol, since that entity would be taking the lead on an ongoing investigation in the area.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information become available.