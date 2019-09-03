A pilot program providing free menstrual products will become permanent in 50 non-gendered and gendered restrooms across campus.
Rise KU, a student advocacy group on campus, launched the program known as “Jayhawks Matter, Period” in February. Providing free menstrual products in campus restrooms was a priority for Student Senate presidential candidate Zoya Khan and vice presidential candidate Nellie Kassebaum, who turned Rise KU into an advocacy group following the 2018 election.
“This is the direction we have to go,” Khan said in a previous Kansan article. “I don’t think there is any other option, especially if we are going to tout ourselves as being representative of all students and being a place that is actually accessible. We have to actually do the work to prove that.”
Khan and Kassebaum, who graduated this past year, collaborated with Watkins Health Services and Student Affairs to implement the pilot program. Positive results from the program’s optional QR code surveys prompted the University to make it permanent during the late spring semester, said Jennifer Wamelink, associate vice provost of student affairs.
“It’s a wonderful service to students,” Wamelink said. “I think we are aware that some students don’t have access to resources and have limited financial needs, so if we’re helping in a small way, I’m very thankful to have been a part of that.”
Wamelink said funding to maintain the program, which will be taken from private money from Student Affairs, will amount to approximately $11,000. Facility services will provide installation at no cost.
Permanent dispensers are currently being installed to replace the pilot program's baskets and temporary signage. The permanent dispensers will be installed by the end of the fall semester, said Jenny McKee, Watkins Health Services program manager.
Due to vandalism, the male-designated restroom on the fourth floor of Anschutz Library will no longer provide any menstrual products, McKee said.
“I would say out of 51 restrooms, to have one be a problem, I thought that was pretty successful,” Wamelink said.
KU students Deema Alshahin and Quinn Smith both said they appreciate the accessibility provided by Jayhawks Matter, Period.
Alshahin, a foreign exchange student from Kuwait majoring in civil engineering, said the program’s permanence was a positive surprise for her.
“I’m from the Middle East, so we have some universities that really don’t think this way. I think it’s a great idea,” Alshahin said. “Sometimes we forget some of these products and something, but we can’t find it easily. It’s a great idea because we can find it right now on campus. I hope my home country can learn [from this].”
Smith, a freshman psychology major, recalls instances when she needed menstrual products but didn’t have the resources to access them.
“At my high school, you have to pay for [menstrual products], and I don’t bring money to the bathroom,” Smith said. “People don’t bring money into the bathroom. You don’t think to do that, so what’s the point of having them in there?”
Smith added that the Jayhawks Matter, Period program is normalizing the conversation around an uncomfortable topic.
“I think it’s showing that we’re moving forward in the talk that [menstruating] is not awkward — it’s life,” Smith said. “All girls go through it.”
Though program installation is still ongoing, Wamelink said the University has enough products to keep it running for a year.
“Our true hope is that it just becomes another feature of a restroom,” Wamelink said. “[We hope] that the product is maintained, that funding is maintained and that it continues.”