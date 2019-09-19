Property damage on West 15th Street
Someone damaged a glass safety fence on West 15th Street, near Eaton Hall, on Sept. 15 around 5 p.m., resulting in about $2,000 in damages, according to police records.
This case remains open.
Theft in Self Hall
An unknown suspect took property in Self Hall on Sept. 14 around 10 a.m., resulting in a loss of $415, according to police records.
This case remains open.
Liquor violation on Tennessee Street
A minor was found to be in possession of alcohol and a fake driver's license on the 1300 block of Tennessee St. on Sept. 14 around 12 a.m., according to police records.
This case was closed by arrest.
Liquor violation on Indiana Street
An underaged person was found to be in possession of an alcoholic beverage on the 1100 block of Indiana St. on Sept. 13 around 10 p.m., according to police records.
This case was closed by arrest.
Liquor violation on 9th Street
A minor was found to be in possession of alcohol and a fake driver's license on the 700 block of W 9th St. on Sept. 13 around 10 p.m., according to police records.
This case was closed by arrest.