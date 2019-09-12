Property Damage in Ellsworth Hall
An unknown suspect damaged a decoration in Ellsworth Residence Hall on Sept. 9 around 12 a.m., resulting in a loss of $3, according to police record.
This case remains open.
Disorderly conduct in Ellsworth Hall
An unknown person emptied a fire extinguisher in Ellsworth Hall on Sept. 7 around 11 p.m., which set off the fire alarm, according to police record.
This investigation is ongoing.
Assault in Memorial Stadium
An unknown suspect hit someone and then left the area on Sept. 7 around 9 p.m., according to police record.
This case remains open.