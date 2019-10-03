Breaking and Entering at Wescoe Hall
An unknown subject caused $900 in damage as they tried to gain access to vending machines in Wescoe Hall Tuesday, Oct. 1, around 4 p.m., according to police records.
The case is open.
Property Crime at Bailey Hall
Someone criminally damaged a vending machine at Bailey Hall, resulting in a loss of $400, Monday, Sept. 30, around 11 p.m., according to police records.
The case is open.
Property Crime at Strong Hall
Money boxes were stolen and four vending machines were damaged at Strong Hall Monday, Sept. 30, around 10 p.m., according to police records.
The investigation is ongoing.
Breaking and Entering on 1000 Block of Sunnyside Avenue
Someone damaged, entered and removed items from a vehicle on the 1000 block of Sunnyside Avenue, resulting in a loss of $235, Monday, Sept. 30 around 5 p.m, according to police records.
The case remains open.
Breaking and Entering on Sunnyside Avenue
An unknown subject entered an unlocked vehicle on Sunnyside Avenue and tried to jam a tool into the ignition, resulting in around $500 of damage, Monday Sept. 30 around 11 a.m., according to police records.
The case remains open.