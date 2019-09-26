Battery at the Daisy Hill Commons
A suspect struck a campus police officer with his elbow in the Daisy Hill Commons on Sept. 22 around 12 a.m., according to police records.
This case was cleared by arrest.
Theft in Strong Hall
An unknown subject got into a locked office in Strong Hall and stole the victim’s purse Sept. 24 around 4 p.m., resulting in a loss of about $100, according to police records.
This case remains open.
Theft on Poplar Lane
Someone entered another person’s vehicle and stole property on the 1400 block of Poplar Lane, near Bailey Hall, on Sept. 23 around 2 p.m., resulting in a loss of $3,050, according to police records.
This case remains open.
Liquor violation in GSP Residence Hall
A minor was found to be in possession of alcohol in GSP Residence Hall on Sept. 22 around 10 p.m., according to police records. The officer discovered the alcoholic beverages during a call about an odor of marijuana.
This case was cleared by arrest.