Criminal damage to property in Twente Hall
Someone caused $400 in damage to a vending machine in Twente Hall by prying on the door on Oct. 5 around 11 p.m., according to police records.
The case remains open.
Theft on 15th Street
Someone stole a front Missouri license plate from a car in lot 109, near the Jayhawker Towers apartments on Oct. 7 around 8 p.m., resulting in a loss of $25, according to police records.
The investigation is ongoing.
Lewd and lascivious behavior on Daisy Hill
An individual was seen masturbating in front of Lewis Hall on Oct. 8 around 1 a.m., according to police records. The suspect was seen on camera leaving the area in a dark colored, four-door car, according to a crime alert sent out by the KU Public Safety Office.
This case remains open.