Week in Crime

The UDK gives its readers crime updates on incidents that happened over the past week.

 Huntyr Schwegman/UDK

Criminal damage to property in Twente Hall

Someone caused $400 in damage to a vending machine in Twente Hall by prying on the door on Oct. 5 around 11 p.m., according to police records.

The case remains open.

Theft on 15th Street

Someone stole a front Missouri license plate from a car in lot 109, near the Jayhawker Towers apartments on Oct. 7 around 8 p.m., resulting in a loss of $25, according to police records.

The investigation is ongoing.

Lewd and lascivious behavior on Daisy Hill

An individual was seen masturbating in front of Lewis Hall on Oct. 8 around 1 a.m., according to police records. The suspect was seen on camera leaving the area in a dark colored, four-door car, according to a crime alert sent out by the KU Public Safety Office.

This case remains open. 

