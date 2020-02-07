Two Student Senate executive officers no longer hold their positions, but the reasoning behind both decisions are unknown, according to an email from Student Senate Chief of Staff Zach Thomason sent Thursday.
Both the government relations director and graduate student body vice president no longer have their positions. Grant Daily was the government relations director and Chris Brown was the graduate student body vice president.
Senate was advised by the Student Affairs Office not to explain any background behind Daily and Brown no longer being in office, said Senate Communications Director Liza Overton. In the email, Thomason said it “would be inappropriate” for Senate to provide further comment beyond the email for “HR/confidentiality reasons.”
When asked which policy bans Student Senate from providing any explanation, Overton was unable to point to it, and referred the Kansan to Tammara Durham, vice provost of student affairs. Durham did not respond for comment by time of publication.
Daily told the Kansan he was fired from his position as Government Relations Director.
“I’ve appealed the decision,” Daily said. “I think I was wrongfully removed from office, and at this point we’re going to wait to see what the appeals court’s opinion is.”
Student Body President Tiara Floyd declined to comment.
Brown, who first took the position of graduate student body vice president in April 2019, said he resigned from his position on his own terms to open time for other responsibilities, including the two classes he teaches and his doctoral work.
“I was just stressed a little bit too thin, so I made the decision really on my own to go ahead and step away,” Brown said. “It was just making the decision to go ahead and step away and really focus on my academics and the other things I’m doing here on campus and hopefully vacate the position and allow someone who has a little bit more time to dedicate to the role.”
In Thomason’s email, he said additional information regarding the future of the roles will be out in the coming days.
This story is developing. It will be updated as more information is available.