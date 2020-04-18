National conservative group tries to influence KU Student Senate elections

For years, a national conservative group has tried to intervene in University of Kansas Student Senate elections by offering campaign cash to candidates who promise to support the group’s policies if elected.
The group, called the Campus Leadership Project, was created by a nonprofit called Turning Point USA to “ultimately win back every Division I NCAA school in the United States,” according to a pamphlet that the project gives donors.
At least three times since 2018, Campus Leadership Project representatives have reached out to potential candidates for KU student government offices, according to interviews with multiple current and former candidates.
The Campus Leadership Project advocates curtailing student fee money for student groups with progressive positions that the project opposes. On many campuses, including at the University, student governments parcel out millions of dollars in student fees to student organizations for special projects or general needs.
The Campus Leadership Project also pushes its candidates to block all “boycott, divestment and sanctions groups on campus” and to support groups and events that support the interests of the government of the United States and Israel as well as free market economics, according to the pamphlet.
The Kansan reached out repeatedly to Brycen Gulick, an area representative of the Campus Leadership Project, but he did not respond to requests for comment.
Student Body President Tiara Floyd said the organization’s involvement could create a student government divided by political lines and led by a candidate with “the largest bank account.”
“We pass legislation or advocate for things that better KU and the Jayhawk and Lawrence community, rather than backing a Republican or Democrat agenda,” Floyd said.
How it works
Formerly known as the Campus Victory Project, the Campus Leadership Project’s mission is to “commandeer the top office of Student Body President at each of the most recognizable and influential American universities,” according to its pamphlet.
As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Turning Point USA can’t endorse traditional candidates for federal, state and local political offices. But it can support candidates for student government.
Typically, a representative from the organization reaches out to potential candidates for student government. At other universities, it has supplied candidates with customized campaign logos, scholarships and thousands of dollars to run campaigns.
At the University, it complies with the student government election code. Candidates can accept money from the organization. The only rule is coalitions can’t spend more than $1,000 on campaign materials. For independent candidates, the rules are more stringent. Candidates can’t spend more than $200.
“Our system isn’t very conducive to outside actors intervening, given the spending cap,” said Charles Jetty, a previous student body vice president and chief of staff.
Jetty was involved in Student Senate throughout his four years at the University. At one point, he was responsible for revising the election code.
Donors to KU Student Senate campaigns traditionally are individuals, mostly friends and relatives of coalition members, Jetty said. But he said he believes the Campus Leadership Project gives large sums of money to elect certain coalitions.
In 2017, Turning Point USA set aside $6,000 for a student government campaign at Ohio State University, according to its student newspaper. Another representative offered $3,000 to directly pay students participating in that election.
In exchange for money, coalitions roll out initiatives closely adhering to the Campus Leadership Project’s desires.
The project specifically targets student governments because of their power to control student fees. Each year, KU Student Senate is responsible for allocating nearly $22 million in student fees to organizations across campus. That is the largest amount paired with the most student government control among Big 12 Conference schools.
KU student government was listed as one of the Campus Victory Project’s targets, and project organizers estimated the effort ultimately would cost more than $2 million, according to the pamphlet.
“Student government is supposed to represent students,” said Grant Daily, who is running for student body vice president on the Free Staters coalition. “When you start having people really influence that who are not part of the community, it’s not good for the process, and it’s not a very honest process.”
Intervention at the University
At least three times since spring 2018, a representative from the Campus Leadership Project reached out to KU Student Senate candidates.
Last October, William Wilk, a junior studying journalism, considered running for student body president. He said a former colleague approached him in the office of U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), where Wilk had worked the previous summer. Wilk said the person who approached him was Gulick, now the area representative for the Campus Leadership Project, according to Wilk.
The two met for coffee, Wilk said, and he told Gulick he wasn’t planning to run for student body president, as he had just been elected president of his fraternity.
“There was no money offered because, at the time, he didn’t know if I was running, I didn’t know if I was running, and we were just getting to know each other,” Wilk said. “Ultimately, I had to decide if I wanted to run.”
Now, Wilk is running for student body vice president as an independent. Wilk said he has not been in touch with Gulick since he decided to run, and he said he has never accepted any money from the Campus Leadership Project.
Also last fall, the project reached out to Daily about potentially helping his campaign, Daily said. But he said he immediately declined the offer.
“I was worried that getting outside actors involved would hurt student government standing,” Daily said.
And during the spring 2018 Senate election season, a member of the Campus Leadership Project reached out to Jayhawkers, said Alex Dwyer, that coalition’s former campaign manager. But he said Jayhawkers never worked with the project.
“I definitely believe they were interested [in KU],” Dwyer said. “We’re a major Big 12 school, and that would definitely draw their eye.”
Dwyer, who was also founder of the KU Turning Point USA chapter, said he wasn’t aware of any coalition that received funding from the Campus Leadership Project.
But it appears as if a former KU student senator was a recruiter for the Campus Leadership Project. Adrian Janowiak, who served as Student Senate’s university affairs chair during the 2017-2018 school year, was pictured in a pamphlet, titled “The Foundational Structure for Winning Back Our Universities” and identified as a field staff member.
Field staff members are employees who have “successfully recruited, trained and run candidates for office,” according to a pamphlet created by Turning Point USA mentioned in a Chronicle of Higher Education story.
Janowiak did not respond to the Kansan’s requests for comment.
‘The foundational structure'
The Campus Leadership Project has had success across the United States in funding and electing student body presidents.
Jack Ayres, former student body president at Kansas State University, was listed as a “win” in the Campus Leadership Project’s brochure, although Ayres said he never took any money from Turning Point USA, the K-State Collegian reported.
A former student body president at Texas State University, Brooklyn Boering, resigned in 2018 a week after the campus newspaper reported Boering allegedly accepted an undocumented $2,800 and 25 iPads from Turning Point USA.
Turning Point USA took credit for the election of 54 student body presidents nationwide in 2016, according to its pamphlet.
Kansan reporters Nicole Asbury and Darby VanHoutan contributed reporting.