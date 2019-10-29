With colder weather moving into Douglas County, the National Weather Service released a Winter Weather Advisory for Douglas County until 10 p.m. Wednesday.
A wintry mix of precipitation is predicted for tonight with periods of freezing rain and freezing drizzles expected later into the night.
The National Weather Service also warned drivers that icing is a possibility near and south of I-70.
Temperatures are predicted to warm starting Thursday with a high of 42 and a low of 24 through the weekend with sunny skies expected.