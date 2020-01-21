Snow is scheduled to move into Lawrence Tuesday, Jan. 21, according to the National Weather Service.
The NWS issued a winter weather advisory at 3:27 p.m. Tuesday in effect until noon Wednesday, Jan. 22. Mixed precipitation will move through central, east central, north central and northeast Kansas with total snow accumulations of one to three inches and a light glaze of ice.
The NWS is predicting slippery road conditions that will impact morning commutes. The high for Tuesday night is 32 degrees and the high for Wednesday is between 35 and 40 degrees.
A hazardous weather outlook was also issued by the NWS at 4:14 a.m. Tuesday for east central, north central and northeast Kansas due to the mix of rain and snow.
There is a 40% chance of rain and snow Thursday, Jan. 23, and a 40% chance of light snow Friday, Jan. 24.