As many students travel home for Thanksgiving, the likelihood of winter weather in the Lawrence area is increasing throughout the week, according to forecasts from the National Weather Service.
There's a 50% chance of rain during the day Tuesday and a 30% chance in the evening, with a high of 56 degrees.
Increasing confidence for snow Thu. morning for northeast Kansas. Snow totals uncertain, however travel impacts possible. Stay aware!#kswx pic.twitter.com/Yqcqk8pmWB— NWS Topeka (@NWSTopeka) November 25, 2019
Wednesday will be mostly sunny throughout the day, but temperatures drop to a low of 29 Wednesday night, with a 20% chance of snow after midnight.
Thanksgiving Day brings a 60% chance of snow and a 50% chance of rain. Temperatures could reach a high of 39 degrees, with a low of 35 and a mix of rain and snow after midnight.
Rain is likely to continue through Friday and Saturday, with temperatures in the 50s.
Although snow totals are uncertain, the NWS recommends checking road conditions before traveling.