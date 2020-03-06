An anonymous donor endowed the directorship of the Biodiversity Institute and Natural History Museum with a gift of $900,000, according to a press release.

President of KU Endowment Dale Seuferling said the donor was compelled to donate to the Biodiversity Institute and museum because of the current director, Leonard “Kris” Krishtalka.

“It’s an incredible recognition of the accomplishments that the Biodiversity Institute has made regionally, nationally and worldwide,” Krishtalka said.

The Biodiversity Institute is responsible for studying the planet for the benefit of the environment and human well-being. It is home to 10 million plant and animal fossils, as well as 1.2 million archaeological specimens.

“As you can imagine, the Biodiversity Institute has many, many needs for support of students, for support of expeditions, for support of education and outreach,” Krishtalka said. “For support of collection maintenance and conservation so that the collections will be around to be studied by the next generation of scientists.”

Krishtalka said there are critical needs that the funds will help with on both the Biodiversity Institute side and the Natural History Museum. Serving 50,000 visitors a year, the museum is in desperate need of updated exhibits and a larger staff to keep up.

“It's the largest single gift that the Biodiversity Institute has received since I’ve been here for 25 years,” said Krishtalka. “What it tells me is that, the kind of work we’re doing to discover the life of the planet … is of the caliber that is being recognized by a patron who is environmentally conscious."

Associate Vice President of KU Endowment Dale Slusser explained that the gift will come in waves, as a gift of such size doesn’t typically come in all at once.

“A lot of donors choose to make their donation over a period of years, especially very large gifts, so this is following that pattern,” Slusser said. “The donor has pledged to make a gift of a certain amount of money every year for a few years to reach that goal of $900,000.”

The donation was made with the intention of funding the directorship, which Krishtalka has held since 1995. The funds are at the discretion of the director along with his successor, meaning they will be responsible for delegating what specifically the money will go toward in the institute and museum.

“It provides a pool of money that the director can use each year in the way they decide is best going to benefit the university,” Slusser explained.

Krishtalka said this donation will be instrumental in funding and defining the future of the Biodiversity Institute and the Natural History Museum. Due to a lack of funding, the institute has lost certain staff positions, he continued.

“Our greatest need is support of staff positions, which have suffered a great deal because of state budget cuts to the University,” Krishtalka said. He also noted that lack of funds has made it difficult to keep a staff, revealing that the museum has been a staff of five for the entirety of his tenure.

Krishtalka pointed out that the staff of the Biodiversity Institute is mainly funded by endowment funds. Being that endowments aren’t a guarantee, Krishtalka said it is not a sustainable way to proceed.

“Although we accomplish an incredible amount, we’re not doing as much as we could,” he said. “We’re limited in how fast we can do things.”

Krishtalka will retire at the end of this calendar year. Dec. 31 will be his last day at the University. He has been the director at the Biodiversity Institute for 25 years, since June 1995.

“It’s a good way to go out,” he said.