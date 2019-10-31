The Student Sustainability Ambassadors group is working to inform students of ways to become more sustainable in their everyday lives and bring together groups across the University of Kansas and Lawrence to have a greater discussion about those efforts.
Olivia Lubthisophon, a senior studying mechanical engineering, created SSA this year after noticing the lack of student involvement regarding sustainability on campus. She said she is very passionate about sustainability and wanted to leave a lasting mark at the University after she graduates in May.
“I had spent all summer thinking about how I really wanted to leave my mark on campus seeing as I'm a senior this year and I love KU,” Lubthisophon said. “I wanted to leave an impact and sustainability is something I hold very dear to my heart so that was something I really wanted to put my input into.”
Lubthisophon worked with Jeff Severin, director of the KU Center for Sustainability, to develop a program similar to the ambassador program the center has for faculty and staff, but make it specifically tailored to students.
Though the center does a lot of work to improve sustainability on campus, Lubthisophon said there was a disconnect from the students.
Because the Center for Sustainability was already busy with its own efforts, Severin told Lubthisophon the events she wanted to host wouldn’t happen until later in the year. Lubthisophon decided to create SSA to focus specifically on student groups while also working with Severin and the Center for Sustainability on bigger projects.
“It’s been a big learning process because I'm still in the midst of it, and it still is just me and my computer,” Lubthisophon said. “But we had our first meeting [Oct. 17] and we had about eight people show up and they’re dedicated people, they're very excited.”
Lubthisophon hopes to host meetings with different groups on campus such as KU Sunrise Movement and the KU Beekeeping Club in order to designate ambassadors from these groups to bring the ideas of sustainability back to their own group meetings.
SSA plans on hosting speakers such as Severin to talk about the importance of sustainability, as well as table on Wescoe Beach to get students to be more conscious about their efforts toward sustainability.
“It is important to engage students in issues of sustainability because they are inheriting a range of environmental and social challenges from the generations before them that are very complex and must now be addressed with urgency,” Severin said in an email to the Kansan.
The group will also begin posting tips and tricks on its Instagram account to highlight changes students can make in their daily lives to become more sustainable.
“The goal of the group is to educate, discuss, and promote sustainability here on campus, whether that be with peers, our parents or anyone else,” Lubthisophon said.
The next SSA meeting will be held on Nov. 5 in Anschutz 422 at 6 p.m.