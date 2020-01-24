Stauffer-Flint Hall’s grand reopening celebrated the move of all student-run media outlets to one location on Thursday, Jan. 23.

Renovations of the home to the William Allen White School of Journalism began in June 2019 and concluded in January 2020 for the start of the spring semester. It was the first time the school had been renovated since 1982.

“Journalism, much like higher education, is going through a very significant evolution right now,” said University of Kansas Chancellor Douglas Girod at the grand reopening. “It’s going to require different skill sets going forward, and really it’s a very different field than it was 40 years ago.”

The remodel brought the University Daily Kansan, Media Crossroads and KUJH-TV to the journalism school as the Jayhawk Media Group with new newsroom spaces. Previously, the UDK and KUJH-TV were housed in the Dole Human Development Center and Media Crossroads was housed in Anschutz Library.

A new front door was installed in the building facing Jayhawk Boulevard with a plaza leading to the front. Each floor and classroom was remodeled with input from students, faculty and staff during the process.

“It’s great that we can update the facility to reflect all the changes journalism has faced in [40 years] and it’s nice that the school is committed to the growth of journalism and the importance of it,” said Nolan Brey, a senior at the University and member of the Journalism Leadership Board.

Students involved in the Jayhawk Media Group share the new Susanne Shaw Student Media Center on the first floor, named after former Associate Dean of Journalism Susanne Shaw. The Richard R. Clarkson Gallery and Bremner Editing Center remained on the first floor of Stauffer-Flint, and the resource center on the second floor.

The third floor was renovated to house an open study space for students and smaller classrooms, and new computers and televisions were installed throughout some of the classrooms.

The remodeling of Stauffer-Flint was intended to create a place where students can take their journalism to the next step, Girod said.

Dean of the School of Journalism Ann Brill commended the work of donors, construction workers and students for their dedication to improving the journalism school during the grand reopening.

“We instill incredible values [at the journalism school],” Brill said. “This is your home.”