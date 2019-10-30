A winter weather advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Topeka.
Snow is likely in northern Kansas. The highest snow totals are expected along Interstate 70, and it could cause some travel problems.
"Bottom line for today is uncertainty still complicates the forecast," the National Weather Service in Topeka tweeted.
Though there's potential changes in snow and ice amounts, a wintry mix is still expected Wednesday, according to the Douglas County Emergency Management.
"Go with caution today," Douglas County Emergency Management tweeted.
Winter Wx Advisory thru 10pm. Temps above freezing & slower storm system are leading to some uncertainty & changes to ice/snow amts. W/ that said, still expect wintry precip today & tonight which may cause travel issues. Go with caution today. 10/30 @ 7:12am https://t.co/AOkbGBWVEx— Douglas Co. EM (@dgcoem) October 30, 2019