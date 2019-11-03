The Office of the Provost is seeking tenured faculty nominations for the new vice provost for graduate studies, Interim Provost Carl Lejuez said in an email to students, staff and faculty Friday.
The provost put together a search committee, co-chaired by Simon Atkinson, the vice chancellor for research, and Lisa Wolf-Wendel, the associate dean of education. The committee is specifically searching for an internal candidate, with a preference for an individual with three years of leadership experience, according to the application portal.
The newly formed position will be given to a full-time, tenured faculty member. It’s preferred for the faculty member to be at the rank of full professor.
“The importance of graduation education to the health and aspirations of the University of Kansas cannot be overstated,” Lejuez said in the email.
Lejuez announced a realignment of the Office of Graduate Studies in September, after receiving feedback from a Graduate Studies Advisory Committee. Part of that entailed creating the vice provost for graduate studies. Previously, there was a dean of graduate studies.
With the change, graduate studies will be centralized in the Office of the Provost.
“The ideal candidate will also contribute to the university’s mission to promote social, economic, and environmental justice in an environment dedicated to enhancing diversity, equity and inclusion,” Lejuez said.
Nominations can be sent to vpgradsearch@ku.edu. Tenured faculty can also apply directly by Nov. 13.