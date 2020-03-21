A man in his 70s in Johnson County died from the novel coronavirus, the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment announced Saturday, March 21.
The patient was hospitalized with underlying health conditions and had no travel history. This is the first death from the coronavirus in Johnson County and the second in Kansas. A man in his 70s from Wyandotte County died from the virus on March 12.
Johnson County has 26 cases of coronavirus, including the death — the highest in the state.
“I know this news is alarming, but we are doing everything possible to make sure the public is safe,” said Sanmi Areola, director of JCDHE. “I urge businesses and families to take health precautions and practice physical distancing. Work from home, if possible, wash your hands and disinfect surfaces frequently, and stay home when you are sick.”
As of Saturday, March 21, Kansas has 55 positive cases of coronavirus. The first case in Douglas County was announced Tuesday, March 17.