Oliver Residence Hall has no plans to reopen, University Spokesperson Erinn Barcomb-Peterson said in an email to the Kansan.

Oliver Hall was closed after the 2018-2019 school year for renovations. Its closure resulted in a loss of around 600 beds, Director for Student Housing Sarah Waters previously told the Kansan.

+2 Oliver Hall to see renovations, but how will this affect student costs? Oliver Hall will be closed for at least two academic years for renovations. There will be a 0% rate increase at other dorms.

The closure also resulted in the loss of the least expensive residence hall on campus. A two-person room cost $4,616 per academic year in 2017, according to a KU Student Housing infographic from 2017. The second cheapest options, GSP, Ellsworth and Hashinger, all cost $5,910 per academic year at the time, according to the infographic.

