In just 24 hours, the University of Kansas raised over $1.7 million to fund 36 separate departments across campus.
One Day. One KU raised a total of $1,771,185 — surpassing last year's total of $1,084,062. In addition, the event brought in 3,240 gifts. This year, there were 110 established challenges and matches before the event even began to encourage Jayhawks everywhere to donate.
“The fundraiser is a really great way for the University to showcase its priorities and then also all the resources available to students,” Student Body President Tiara Floyd said. “I think it also shows that we have a strong alumni base and how many people are willing to keep KU strong via their own monetary donations.”
Students of past and present, faculty, staff and Jayhawks across the country gave back to their departments during the fundraiser.
“Our alumni are the most generous in the state, and we see their commitment to the University through their actions as well,” Student Body Vice President Seth Wingerter said. “The alumni of Student Senate have a great connection and it honestly unites us through generations, so seeing people with different paths at KU share in that same sense of passion and community is really great.”
The day-long marathon is held annually on Feb. 20, the same day a bill was signed allowing construction of the University to begin, back in 1863. Throughout the day, there were posters and signs across campus to raise awareness, as well as social media promotions leading up to the event.
“Marketing efforts have increased,” said KU Endowment Publications Director and alumna Valerie Gieler in an email to the Kansan. “This is year three and donors know it’s happening and can plan gifts; the number of matches and challenges increased, which helps increase the number of gifts.”
One advancement to this year’s event was the use of Instagram. Donors were able to give through links on social media platforms, which made the process of giving a lot more user friendly.
“Social media played a larger role in creating awareness and providing channels for giving,” Gieler said. “It was a collaborative effort involving all campuses.”
The event even got Chancellor Douglas Girod and his wife Susan Girod involved, contributing to the most notable Twitter Hashtag Challenge. The challenge required the hashtag #OneDayOneKU to be tweeted a total of 2,020 times, and was exceeded by 126 extra tweets, unlocking $5,000 to give students resources to overcome unforeseen challenges to ensure academic goals are met.
“Jayhawks everywhere have once again shown their tremendous generosity for One Day. One KU,” Girod said. “Not just in helping unlock the Chancellor’s Challenges for student support, but in pushing this campaign to new heights and setting a record for giving in 24 hours. Thank you.”